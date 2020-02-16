• Amber Keown, 34, and Christopher French, 35
• Dora Lopez, 28, and Gilberto Zacarias, 24
• Ashley Payne, 38, and Zachary Roberts, 34
• Brittany Medkiff, 31, and Bradley Witherspoon, 37
• Rebecca Welch, 49, and Thomas McCoy, 53
• Alana Mattingly, 22, and Morgan Peters, 26
• Crystal Brown, 35, and James Dowell, 42
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.