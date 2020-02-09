• Lindsay Johnson, 28, and Johnathan Eversole, 30
• Barbara Smith, 35, and John Selby, 42
• Danielle Jackson, 41, and Jason Martin, 38
• Melissa Igleheart, 43, and Adrian Smith Jr., 53
• Courtney Hardesty, 28, and Jason Denison, 37
• Alison Wheatley, 35, and Seth Flener, 38
• Katelynn Arnold, 22, and Logan Buckman, 23
• Anallely Lopez Merida, 31, and Onoel Castillo, 28
• Heaven Tague, 18, and Zachary Hughes, 18
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.