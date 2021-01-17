The following marriage licenses were recorded from Jan. 6 to Jan. 13, 2021:
• Elizabeth Allen, 31, and Erik Simon, 40
• Ashley Miller, 24, and Harshil Patel, 24
• Sarah Hankins, 20, and Gabriel Zoeller, 21
• Lori Gray, 55, and David Maske, 52
• Susan Bowman, 49, and Reginald Fischer, 59
• Kendra Sullivan, 30, and Randall Ackerman, 32
• Justina Burden, 24, and Jerry Hallam, 22
• Brooklyn Lampkin, 19, and Caleb Royal, 21
• Rebecca Jones, 42, and William Griggs, 49
• Tambra Bittel, 56, and Louis Sanders, 57
• Carissa Benningfield, 26, and James Luttrell, 34
• Rachel Foster, 44, and David McWherter, 46
• Kandice Tidd, 21, and Dylan Johnson, 21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.