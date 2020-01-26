• Vera Brown, 64, and Buddy Brown Jr., 63
• Cassandra Reagan, 33, and Jonathan Bodnar, 39
• Melissa Atkinson, 35, and Derek Worth, 37
• Natalle McCormick, 23, and Joseph Keown, 21
• Flora Munoz, 42, and Victor Mendez, 40
• Vera Brown, 64, and Buddy Brown Jr., 63
• Cassandra Reagan, 33, and Jonathan Bodnar, 39
• Melissa Atkinson, 35, and Derek Worth, 37
• Natalle McCormick, 23, and Joseph Keown, 21
• Flora Munoz, 42, and Victor Mendez, 40
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.