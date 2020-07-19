The following marriage licenses were recorded from July 8-14, 2020:
• Brittany N. Turner, 29, and Erick C. Wettstain, 33
• Wavina L. Cecil, 49, and Russell E. Powers, 49
• Darla R. Howell, 44, and Jack W. Jones, 38
• Rosalinda R. Carroll, 30, and Matthew J. Howell, 30
• Brie A. Greer, 24, and Drew A. Murray, 26
• Amber M. Howard, 22, and Dalton S. Whitaker, 25
• Angelica C. Almanza, 46, and Joanna T. Romero, 42
• Mary R. Whitaker, 48, and David N. Witte, 50
• Brandon S. Edmonds, 27, and Samuel C. Lindsey, 28
• Chaely M. Andriakos, 27, and Michael, R. Byers, 33
• Amber M. Riley, 30, and Corey N. Kundert, 32
• Amanda G. Frizzell, 39, and Joseph A. Clark, 40
• Tamika P. Wiggins, 19, and Gregory R. Davis, 32
• Leslie E. Brown, 37, and Kelvin L. Osborne, 54
• Abby L. Roby, 24, and Dylan J. Hardesty, 29
• Carla M. Cotton, 29, and Stephen J. Wink, 30
• Leanna J. Hall, 18, and Roy D. Snyder, 56
• Brittaney M. Hawkins, 30, and Joshua D. Moss, 31
