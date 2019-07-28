• Brittany Reynolds, 23, and Cody Heath, 25
• Emilee Thomas, 22, and Jarrett Brey, 26
• Taylor Harper, 26, and Wesley Johnson, 40
• Ella Failing, 18, and Jordan Miles, 21
• Jessica Carmon, 24, and Matthew Johnson, 25
• Rosa Guadarrama, 35, and Luber Villanueva, 34
• Beth Sutherland, 23, and Dakota Brown, 23
• Sharon Williams, 55, and Robert Settles Jr., 56
• Kelsey Clark, 28, and Edward Hayes, 49
• Francisca Garcia Sales, 26, and Aleph Zavala, 30
