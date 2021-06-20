The following marriage licenses were recorded from June 9 — June 16:
• Kalena Ash, 31, and Travis Green, 39
• Brandi Blosl, 41, and Joseph Conder, 36
• Alanna Cornell, 44, and Ryan Cornell, 45
• Mary Strobel, 26, and Justin Hollingsworth, 25
• Grace Thai, 23, and Wah Thai, 25
• Shannon Bender, 43, and Tony Gardner, 41
• Haley Willett, 25, and Christopher Trogden, 26
• Delilah Roberts, 30, and Robert Stinnett, 34
• Natalie Josey, 33, and Kenneth Davis, 48
• Breanna Dockery, 18, and Logan Price, 17
• Martha Casillas, 26, and Danglis Lopez, 27
• Kristin Lamb, 27, and Doodlyn Colas, 31
• Michael Roby, 25, and John Schroeder, 28
• Katherine Holtrey, 23, and Evan Richardson, 23
• Cassandra Ballard, 30, and Charles Phillips, 28
