The following marriage licenses were recorded from June 17 — June 22:
• Brooke Royal, 22, and Keaton Newcom, 21
• Rebekah West, 36, and Thomas Jarboe, 38
• Ana Jimenez Valazquez, 23, and Luis Gurrion, 24
• Day Meh, 30, and Hsaw Reh, 33
• Tara Smith, 45, and Michael Woodall, 52
• Sarah Horn, 35, and Corneluis Du, 27
• Melissa Shoels, 35, and Steven Brandle, 30
• Meredith Gabbert, 39, and Zachary Gabbert, 38
• Tiffany Rice, 42, and Eric Sapp, 41
