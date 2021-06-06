The following marriage licenses were recorded from May 26 — June 2:
• Shella Ransom, 52, and Christopher Epley, 54
• Savanna Mills, 24, and Dakota Morgan, 25
• Tamika Denton, 46, and Christopher Wells, 46
• Taylor Payne, 24, and Blake Payne, 29
• Shelby Buschkoetter, 23, and Alec Moser, 23
• Samantha Payne, 18, and Stephen Spangler, 28
• April Matthews, 37, and Zachary Duneghy, 32
• Molly Bruington, 70, and James Heep, 75
• Leslie Mehlbauer, 28, and Joseph Berry, 29
• Sara Gootee, 19, and Dakota Brown, 20
• Alexandra Booker, 26, and Adam Hayden, 30
• Cora Lee, 26, and Jacob Tabor, 27
• Eh Say, 21, and Taw Htoo, 23
• Dena McCarty, 51, and Clyde Thorpe Jr., 55
• Karisa Hodges, 28, and William Ford IV, 32
• Abby Johnson, 23, and Lucas Fulkerson, 25
• Donna Nobel, 67, and Darrell Daughtry, 58
• Laura Hatfield, 33, and Stephen Hodges, 33
