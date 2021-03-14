The following marriage licenses were recorded from March 3-10, 2021:
• Jessica Wright, 33, and Kirk Masterson, 41
• Norma Schroader, 63, and Stephen Schroader, 67
• Alyssa Barela, 20, and Christian Alvey, 23
• Cynthia Adcock, 29, and Damian Clements, 31
• Bianca Goodman, 24, and Andrew Pierce, 24
• Britny Bridges, 28, and Bryan Keown, 34
• Cheryl Towery, 32, and Daniel Alexander, 35
