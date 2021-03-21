• Jaiden Huff, 21, and Seth Maxberry, 21
• Lauren Coomes, 31, and Kyle Magill, 36
• Cassie Greathouse, 26, and Blaine Burden, 22
• Angelia Mattingly, 55, and Perry Cole, 60
• Amy Morales, 23, and Kenneth Roberts, 23
• Veronica Matias, 28, and Abenamar Gomez, 29
• Blythe Schneider, 40, and Zachary Paul, 32
• Casey Dean, 37, and Jared Hodskins, 32
• Dana Howard Bauer, 58, and Kelley Elder, 66
• Billie Tucker, 46, and Stanley Allen, 56
• Ashley Rogers, 28, and Larry Sowders, 38
