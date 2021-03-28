The following marriage licenses were recorded from March 17-24, 2021:
• Mary Willis, 38, and Justin Byrd, 40
• Crystal Harper, 50, and George Hall Jr., 54
• Cardin Green, 24, and Hunter Shaffer, 24
• Tina Fulkerson, 41, and William Roby, 46
• Heather Raemsch,
21, and Jourdon Thompson, 32
• Kaitlyn Ketcham, 28, and Robert Hammonds, 46
• Lacie Shadwick, 29, and Jerrod Grace, 39
• Shelby Lewis, 23, and Ryan Hundley, 23
• Shiloh Fisher, 32, and David Thomas, 32
• Tracy Flener, 33, and Brian Wells, 40
• Amanda Reilly, 31, and Brandon Campbell, 35
