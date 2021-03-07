The following marriage licenses were recorded from Feb. 24 — March 3, 2021:
• Misty Nicely, 40, and Kyle Veach, 32
• Tiffany Head, 30, and Seth Hayden, 29
• Cassidy Teagle, 26, and Charles Heulitt IV, 25
• Kathy Everly, 64, and Michael Crowe, 50
• Jordan Midgette, 23, and Erin Jenkins, 25
• Kerrie Gatton, 47, and Murlin Franklin, 60
