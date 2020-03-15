• Kimberly Edwards,
47, and Tony Fincher Jr., 44
• Gina Gonzalez, 20, and Dakota Crowe, 25
• Tina Campbell, 27, and Leo Baez, 29
• Katlynn Calloway, 22, and Drake Scott, 23
• Alisha Rager, 31, and Alex Benningfield, 31
• Laura Ambs, 36, and Logan Gilmore, 32
• Katelyn Quinn, 27, and Clyde Bynum III, 26
• Xzandra Pickett, 26, and Adam Bolmer, 38
• Ashton Hall, 24, and Zachary Hardison, 32
• Yojani Ramirez Perez, 24, and Mynor Contreras, 27
• Lisa Bailey, 39, and Stephen Mayfield, 41
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.