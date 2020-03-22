• Laura Blake, 33, and David Miller, 34
• Katelyn Rice, 28, and Aaron Dorman, 34
• Cheri Stuart, 47, and Joshua Davis, 39
• Tina Pfingston, 55, and Terry Bowman, 57
• Hannah Enoch, 28, and Clinton Harper, 29
• Belinda Loyd, 65, and David Liebert, 68
• Amanda Tipton, 31, and Brent Howard, 36
• Tiffany Foster, 23, and Daryl Peck, 27
