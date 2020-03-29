• Alicia Ringham, 49, and Todd Curtis, 50
• Sade Wells, 34, and Bilal El, 33
• Jann Hammond, 52, and Rick Kemper, 55
• Duska Quijada, 36, and Marconi Gutierrez, 29
• Kara Flahardy, 25, and Trey Gates, 25
• Chelsea Vandiver, 35, and Brian Owen, 32
• Jennifer Nonweiler, 53, and Vincent Coomes, 54
• Melissa Murphy, 23, and Branden Hofmann, 26
• Vanessa Bolton, 24, and Nathan Smith, 23
• Jennifer Davis, 33, and Janda Mays, 38
• Oliva Libs, 29, and Joshua Campbell, 32
• Marissa Walker, 25, and Darion Morrow, 23
• Madison Duncan, 23, and Terrence Minor Jr., 24
• Laura Miller, 29, and Roy Benjey, 35
• Leslie Gibson, 43, and Timothy Nees, 47
• Ashley Crafton, 36, and Eric Oden, 40
