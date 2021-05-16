The following marriage licenses were recorded from May 5 — May 12:
• Emily Faught, 21, and Jacob Roberts, 25
• Ashton Calhoun, 27, and Brandon Rayborn, 30
• Lara Wheatley, 33, and Joseph Lindsey III, 30
• Rachel Mattingly, 30, and Sean Courtney, 31
• Nikki Kimmel, 34, and Andrew Vanover, 38
• Elizabeth Eaves, 39, and Miles Mallette II, 48
• Michelle Byrne, 32, and Jamie Scheffer, 32
• Autumn McCoy, 23, and David Poole, 22
• Jessica Austin, 25, and Dylan Brumley, 26
• Brooklynn Yeckering, 28, and Taylor Harrington, 30
• Hannah Aull, 25, and Christopher Tyson, 26
• Marissa Bucad, 45, and Timothy Gunn, 57
• Lexi Ostria, 22, and James Austill, 21
• Misty Shaw, 38, and Jason Nash, 45
• Katelin Criss, 32, and Dustin Dickens, 32
• Jessica Frazier, 29, and Corey Smith, 33
• Nina Viscusi, 30, and Bridget Richard, 36
• Alicia Boyle, 21, and Jake Ballard, 22
• Kendall Jarboe, 26, and Taylor May, 28
