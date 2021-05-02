The following marriage licenses were recorded from April 21 to April 28:
• Kenia Robledo, 22, and Terry McCarty, 53
• Jane Belcher, 54, and Christopher Moore, 44
• Teresa Hodskins, 54, and Steven Dowell, 61
• Lindsey Schroeder, 28, and Ryan Fulkerson, 33
• Lillie Wright, 23, and Jarrett Roberts, 26
• Alexis Baker, 21, and Conrad Fisher, 28
• Carla Wydra, 48, and Clifton Henry, 57
• Ella York, 71, and Gordon Wilcher, 71
• Brittany Smith, 29, and Christopher Case, 46
• Ashley Shown, 38, and Daniel Bailey, 42
• Charviben Patel, 26, and Sanjay Patel, 29
• Madison Stallings, 24, and Austin Payne, 24
