The following marriage licenses were recorded from May 12 — May 19:
• Diana Gordon, 56, and Robert Friend, 48
• Amber Massey, 39, and Matthew Abney, 39
• Lora Shaffer, 38, and Robert Mitchell Jr., 36
• Karrie Porter, 43, and Matthew Shouse, 39
• Jenna Riney, 28, and John Baird, 28
• Wendy Dunn, 41, and Wayne Wedding, 49
• Melissa Stahler, 43, and Charles Pettigrew, 46
• Tristan Wingfield, 25, and Austin Jackson, 24
• Crystal King, 39, and Derik Horne, 40
• Alanna Wathen, 21, and Patrick Mills, 24
• Diana Bermejo, 38, and Juan Guerrero, 33
• Melissa Carden, 29, and Logan Kluck, 29
• Kaelyn Basham, 26, and Jesse Brake, 28
• Jami Baker, 29, and Eric Vanover, 35
• Carrie Horton, 53, and Brian Goodman, 41
• Larkin Wetzel, 33, and Timothy Gray, 37
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.