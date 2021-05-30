The following marriage licenses were recorded from May 19 — May 26:
• Eden Shofstall, 18, and Timothy Felts, 20
• Alexia Voyles, 21, and Brandon Musselman, 23
• Mandie Stone, 37, and Martin Hicks, 38
• Haley Huston, 23, and Trevor Dunn, 26
• Te Lee, 21, and Brett McCoy, 21
• Sadie Hill, 26, and David Redmon, 30
• Candida Clouse, 48, and Kenneth Hodgkins, 50
• Mary Swift, 56, and Joseph Head, 44
• Tarren Wilkey, 32, and Lewis Wilkey, 44
• Caroline Hayden, 23, and Ryan Clark, 26
• Chasity Ambs, 23, and Shawn McGuinness, 35
• Cassandra Watts, 60, and Mark Hunter, 60
• Alexis Johnson, 30, and Joshua Dawson, 36
