The following marriage licenses were recorded from April 28 — May 5:
• Mary Blandford, 33, and Dustin Clary, 38
• Linda Hillard, 67, and Michael Hughes Sr., 71
• Jennifer Cupples Haynes, 40, and David Frasure Jr., 39
• Rhonda Joseph, 52, and Mario Pearson Jr., 54
• Adrianna Lara, 34, and Robert Norris, 32
• Martha Villa Casillas, 26, and Danglis Lopez, 27
• Karley Stinnett, 18, and Chayse Fulkerson, 19
• Sarah Embry, 26, and Stanley Offil, 38
• Jenny Head, 23, and Earl Hankins Jr., 22
• Amber Dearmond, 32, and Jared French, 37
• Erin Rasp, 33, and Dario Maxime, 36
• Kayla Ramos, 22, and Cody Baggett, 27
• Elizabeth Cason, 25, and Mason Richardson, 25
• Mackenzie Sweeten, 22, and Adrian Lopez, 22
• April Peercy, 40, and Jordan Gray, 33
• Lacey Hall, 26, and Christopher Stepp, 26
• Christina Boarman, 25, and Keaton Ambs, 25
• Katlynn Bennett, 24, and Francisco Fernandez, 30
• Peyton Newton, 20, and Zachary Cefus, 21
• Marina Herraiz, 30, and Colin Davis, 29
