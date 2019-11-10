• Virginia Vinson, 44, and Stephen Hodskins, 41
• Tela Tanner, 36, and Christopher Sanders, 34
• April Givan, 34, and Randall Mitchell, 30
• Alexis Keesler, 20, and Carlos Roldan, 24
• Melonye Alexander, 44, and Mark Fowler, 40
• Ashley Kuegel, 28, and Joseph Richard, 26
• Lindsey Barnes, 41, and Joshua Ehrhart, 38
• Kimberly Manes, 37, and William Bickett, 33
• Zickeya Owsley, 23, and Demonta Wilson, 24
• Jessica Ballis, 29, and James Hardin, 48
