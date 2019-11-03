• Skylyn Foster, 22, and Isaac Fuqua, 21
• Katie Perkins, 27, and Zachary Dillman, 26
• Christina Villareal, 29, and Kyle Bitter, 37
• Sherry Hayden, 54, and Robert Dillon, 62
• Courtney Boarman, 29, and William Allen, 32
• Hope Latham, 26, and Lucas Strubler, 26
• Elizabeth Fredell, 27, and Nykei Strozier, 29
• Carlie Adams, 19, and Austin Kulpa, 20
• Amber Genet, 24, and Thomas Wade, 34
• Lindsey McCarthy, 33, and John McBride, 32
• Savannah Barnett, 21, and Brandon Kinsey, 22
• Jodi Thomas, 40, and Ernie Williamson, 24
• Jacqueline Evans, 23, and Austin Glenn, 23
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.