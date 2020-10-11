The following marriage license was listed incorrectly in the Sept. 27 edition:
• Erin B. Campbell, 28, and Matthew T. Z. Johnson, 27
The following marriage licenses were listed incorrectly in the Oct. 4 edition:
• Lindsey D. Gibson, 35, and Kyle M. Hayden, 32
• Brittney L. Ling, 35, and Steven E. Roby, 45
The following marriage licenses were recorded from Sept. 30 to Oct. 7, 2020:
• Olivia M. Greer, 23, and Steven G. Crisp, 24
• Sarah N. Murphy, 20, and Jordan W. Toomey, 24
• Kathleen C. Miller, 20, and Nathan A. Cox, 21
• Hayden N. Brown, 23, and Wil T. Whittaker, 24
• Omni R. Morgan, 29, and Kevin M. Whitehouse, 31
• Kristi R. Robinson, 55, and Ross M. Guthrie, 55
• Kelsey N. Seay, 32, and Adam J. Ross, 33
• Taylor N. Johnson, 23, and Garrett M. Wathen, 23
• Kejaira N. Fountain, 20, and Christopher T. Riley, 38
• Felicia K. Risse, 30, and Travis D. Hoagland, 32
• Christa L. Peachee, 43, and Chad R. Millay, 41
• Autumn M. Hall, 20, and James D. G. Guill, 21
• Amanda K. Schimp, 37, and Darin H. Bowe, 40
• Tori L. Wade, 26, and Travis D. Whittaker, 27
• Xena L. Heflin, 24, and Anthony S. Parks, 26
• Cathryn R. Hughes, 51, and William T. Hughes, 57
• Portia M. Hendricks, 21, and Lucas R. Noffsinger, 22
• Rachel D. Brucken, 33, and Ashley B. Harper, 36
• Rhonda L. Reynolds, 52, and Sean A. Wise, 48
• Caitlyn F. Potts, 33, and Ryan L. Masterson, 32
• Vickie L. M. Calhoun, 67, and Joy L. Nickells, 68
• Kris D. S. Jones, 52, and Larry D. Boyle, 55
• Haley R. Lashbrook, 25, and Dylan P. Anderson, 25
• Phyllis D. Brandle, 43, and William F. Woitke, 37
• Kelsey M. Minto, 27, and Benjamin J. Klein, 28
• Krista A. Bittel, 27, and William L. Johnson, 38
• Sarah Wah, 20, and Che Joo, 23
• Michela K. A. Ling, 24, and Cody A. Key, 26
