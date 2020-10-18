The following marriage licenses were recorded from Oct. 7-14, 2020:
• Dara D. Moorman, 35, and Michael L. Norman, 33
• Marissa A. Reppond, 27, and Samuel J. Heitzman, 26
• Kara K. Baughman, 44, and Troy D. Schwartz, 48
• Sunne M. Johnson, 26, and Robert J. South, 24
• Kailey L. Dobbs, 28, and Beau L. R. Worth, 31
• Madalyn O. Hagan, 28, and Bradley J. Wood, 31
• Heaven C. M. Winstead, 26, and Jeffery L. Holt, 30
• Mary M. Embry, 22, and Nathaniel G. Perry, 23
• Haley E. Burr, 24, and Julio C. H. Castellanos, 28
• Katherine A. Duncan, 28, and Coy M. Murphy, 29
• Makayla M. Lowe, 21, and Bradley M. Sikes, 26
• Tonya M. Young, 51, and Oliver W. Evans, 48
• Maria Nicolas-Manuel, 32, and Santiago P. Diego, 37
• Mary D. Tomas-Felix, 29, and Jose P. Diego, 35
• Emily A. Dorsey, 18, and Sterling J. Kiefer, 18
• Ashley M. Harbison, 35, and Daniel T. Yaeger, 37
• Krista M. Mercer, 47, and James D. Patton, 49
• Makailah M. Cecil, 22, and Juan A. Menjivar, 38
• Hannah P. Boswell, 23, and Zackery W. Newton, 24
• Katlyn E. Courtney, 28, and James E. Lee, 29
• Heather R. Vanover, 30, and John M. Matthews, 33
• Tony A. Jones, 63, and David A. Benningfield, 54
• Angela M. Walls, 47, and Stephen L. Walls, 58
• Pamela A. Connor, 64, and Dennis R. Howard, 64
• Odette L. Acton, 46, and Keenan L. Young, 51
• Tamra L. Payne, 25, and Eric A. Roberts, 27
• Natalie M. Johnston, 38, and, James L. Hatfield, 46
• Ashley R. Gordon, 35, and Cody L. Schaeffer, 32
• Olivia A. Mock, 27, and Zachary G. Hobgood, 32
• Amber M. Lott, 37, and Michael R. Grissett, 37
