The following marriage license was published in the Oct. 18 edition with an incorrect age:
• Dara D. Moorman, 35, and Michael L. Norman, 43
The following marriage licenses were recorded from Oct. 14-21, 2020:
• Amber N. Lott, 37, and Michael R. Grissett, 37
• Kimberly F. Baxter, 43, and Jason L. Stallings, 32
• Abigail S. Hein, 30, and Cooper M. Ray, 29
• Catherine M. Palmer, 26, and Austin A. Chandler, 23
• Hillary M. Plain, 29, and James A. Simmons, 40
• Charity B. Embry, 27, and Isaac A. Franey, 30
• Tammy L. Tackett, 55, and Keith C. Leachman, 62
• Lauren E. Gannon, 24, and Blake T. Knott, 25
• Megan N. Conner, 39, and Jerimy R. Johnston, 44
• Kristy R. Westerfield, 43, and Jeremiah T. Whiteside, 46
• Cambrie L. Ford, 21, and Camryn S. Smith, 20
• Haley L. Dersheimer, 26, and Taylor E. Simon, 28
• Terri D. Voyles, 22, and Ernesto E. A. Percy, 20
• Tiffany H. Huff, 32, and Bradley A. Simpson, 32
• Celena M. Howard, 26, and Paul D. Heishman, 32
• Brittney M. Phelps, 27, and Travis W. Payne, 27
• Destiny D. Biever, 22, and Charles C. Payne, 31
