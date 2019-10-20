• Jessie Inman, 27, and Justin Collins, 26
• Brittany Greenwalt, 30, and Michael Hardesty, 28
• Jennifer Jones, 37, and Anthony Westerfield, 30
• Natalie Belfiglio, 26, and Eric Meyer, 26
• Sarah Held, 26, and James Knight, 26
• Brandi Myers, 46, and Joseph Frankeberger, 47
• Catarina Juan Gaspar, 31, and David Tomas, 35
• Maegan Kidd, 24, and Brian Cornelius, 30
• Megan Ward, 28, and Robert Browning, 35
• Allison Speer, 26, and Adam Roby, 26
• Morgan Bratcher, 22, and Nathaniel Krampe, 24
• Crystal Goetz, 42, and Michael Hagerman, 43
• Brittany Hodges, 21, and Austin Clark, 21
• Ashley Sorce, 32, and Andrew Wedding, 32
• Azucena Sanchez, 28, and Jordan Jarvis, 28
• Alisha Barnett, 27, and Andrew Hollis, 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.