The following marriage licenses were recorded from Sept. 1 — Sept. 8:
• Savannah Bell, 25, and Chase Carrico, 29
• Dana Coy, 37, and Kyle Pearl, 38
• Rosaria Jorge Gregorio, 40, and Domingo Gomez Lucas, 43
• Shannon Cook, 34, and Stephen Hatfield, 36
• Tabitha Harris, 31, and Kalib Selby, 31
• Brittany Ebelhar, 23, and Ethan Martin, 30
• Kaitlin Bash, 28, and Matthew Gunderson, 29
• Jennifer Dezember, 52, and Darian Boling, 49
• Sandra Serrano Valladares, 24, and Joshua Rivera, 25
• Mikayla Conkright, 22, and Seth Bussart, 33
• Jeanetta Owsley, 30, and Benjamin Koduah, 33
• Amy McDaniel, 43, and Jeffrey Payne, 47
• Amber Posey, 35, and Joseph Gibson, 35
• Graciela Rates, 18, and Noah Finley, 19
• Catherine Harrington, 20, and Mason Russell, 20
• Brittany Skaggs, 32, and Travis Summers, 28
