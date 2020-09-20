The following marriage licenses were recorded from Sept. 9-14, 2020:
• Cheyenne A. Wilson, 23, and Bryant C. Anderson, 26
• Jessica C. Aley, 23, and Stefen J. Chapman, 32
• Amanda M. Wells, 38, and Jason W. Morris, 38
• Lataysha N. Kelly, 33, and Demarcus D. Evans, 30
• Kayla A. Weaver, 22, and Sean E.L. Greene, 30
• Donna L. Sadler, 59, and Jackie W. Roark, 63
• Harmony L. Shalander, 25, and Nicholas L. Isabell, 27
• Kaitlin N. Bandy, 25, and Austin R. Goetz, 25
• Shellanda J. Riley, 55, and Floyd J. Warner, 56
• Gabriel B. McCarty, 24, and Ariq D. Lawrence, 24
• Amber N. Watts, 36, and Richard W. Alexander, 49
• Jessica D. Sloan, 29, and Trevor M. Muffett, 29
• Theda L. Jordan, 39, and Manford T. Brumfield, 37
• Stephanie M. Gray, 37, and James K. Clouse, 55
• Leslie J. Roberts, 55, and Walter L. Stinnett, 57
• Amber R. Payne, 25, and Michael C. Watkins, 25
• Shai K. Daugherty, 20, and Zachary K. Evans, 23
• Brandy N. Lawrence, 36, and Ryan L Williamson, 43
• Mary F. Miller, 24, and James T. McSweeney, 25
• Briana R. Bailey, 19, and Joel I. Thren, 20
• Megan E. Abney, 26, and McKae C. Maddox, 26
• Krystyn O. Church, 25, and Taylor S. Hagan, 23
• Michelle C. Thurman, 37, and Tommy D. Stone 34
• Sindy M. Moreno-Avila, 29, and Elmer R. Vargas, 41
• Brandi L. Bidwell, 34, and Karl A. Nelson, 34
• Alexandra E. McDaniel, 23, and Juan Flores, 28
• Amanda I. Hayse, 52, and Kenneth D. Hill, 54
