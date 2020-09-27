The following marriage licenses were recorded from Sept. 17-22, 2020:
• Gina Beneche, 43, and Sadrac Divers, 38
• Eric B. Campbell, 28, and Matthew T.Z. Johnson, 27
• Heather Ro. McClure, 28, and Richard J Thrun, 35
• Amber M. Bryant, 25, and Adam W. Turner, 36
• Kinh Sein Oo, 23, and Eh Klo Htoo, 24
• Karen J. Watson, 64, and James R. Matthis, 74
• Kelly L. McMichael, 24, and Timothy S. Martineau, 25
• Chelsea K. Birchler, 31, and Michael J. Iuliuccu, 34
• Samantha A. Rose, 30, and Larry G. Weaver, 35
• Lacey B. Holmes, 24, and Corey M. Evans, 23
• Sabrina D. Hardesty, 22, and Shelby D. Wayne, 25
• Brittany N. Edmonson, 23, and Demetri A. Kotzambasis, 27
• Sandra J. Smith, 58, and Jackie C. Johnson, 64
• Brittany M. Stallings, 33, and David M. Crabtree, 33
• Keirsten T. Martin, 23, and Tyler J. Scalf, 24
• Amanda D. Allen, 45, and Joseph R. Walker, 44
• Linda M. Payne-Whittinghill, 60, and Michael J. McWilliams, 62
• Rhonda R. Jenkins, 50, and Brian L. Hindenlang, 58
• Courtney L. Crowthers, 26, and Charles D. Crowder, 26
• Jennifer L. Wishy, 46, and Aubrey B. Hughes, 49
