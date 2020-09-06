The following marriage licenses were recorded from Aug. 26 to Sept. 2, 2020:
• Paula L. Abell, 46, and Terrance R. Abell, 61
• Shabri K. Larocco, 25, and Travis C. Johnston, 32
• Odette L. Acton, 46, and Keenan L. Young, 51
• Shayna B. Case, 25, and Matthew A. Stallings, 30
• Cassidy E. Gatlin, 26, and Jared C. Payne, 24
• Megan E. Smith, 41, and Melissa P. Humphrey, 38
• Jamie R. Waldrop, 41, and Roy J. Philpot, 49
• Lauren N. Badstibner, 27, and Hunter P. Thompson, 24
• Devyn M. Wimsatt, 22, and Sylvester J. Peak, 24
• Brooklyn P. English, 23, and Jesse L. Roberts, 25
• Aleesa N. Winters, 21, and Anthony D.J. Sowders, 21
• Kristen M. Maynard, 33, and Christopher J. McBride, 29
• Jacob L. Miller, 26, and William T. Douglas, 27
• Hannah K. Wurth, 23, and Weston J. McDermott, 24
• Sarah J. Woods, 23, and Christopher D. Ewing, 25
• Katelyn S. McCarthy, 25, and Drew A. Adkins, 26
• Ashton G. Greer, 25, and Nicholas N. Schemper, 24
