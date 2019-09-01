• Kung Aung, 35, and La San, 35
• Laura Sims, 27, and Benjamin Franzell, 27
• Toni Ebling, 36, and Jeffery Cecil, 35
• Melissa Hollis, 40, and Jeremy Raines, 37
• Lacey Mattingly, 24, and Derek Ledbetter, 25
• Lara Pennington, 32, and Douglas Vance, 42
• Amy Ross, 43, and Joseph Coy, 48
• Analiza Skutans, 35, and Jason May, 37
• Emily Martin, 27, and Matthew Yager, 27
• Sydni Saalwaechter, 22, and Bryce Garrett, 29
• Amber Riley, 26, and Jordan Neely, 30
• Melissa Hayden, 28, and Joseph Bryant, 31
• Kelsey Fannin, 23, and Christopher Ray, 32
• Latasha Coombs, 30, and Ronald Burroughs, 52
