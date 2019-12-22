• Makayla Gish, 21, and Daniel Sharp, 26
• Melissa Boone, 23, and Michael Horton, 26
• Elizabeth Floyd, 42, and Steven Rosi, 46
• Inoelia Andrade, 32, and Roberto Barragan, 32
• Rebecca Addington, 23, and Logan Fuqua, 24
• Marilinda Jeronimo, 46, and Salvador Velazquez, 44
• Allison Schepers, 24, and Dakota Montgomery, 24
• Katrina Denison, 25, and Nathan Mitchell, 26
• Sarah Hamilton, 27, and Jessica Worden, 27
