• Mary Ferguson, 47, and Brian Ward, 49
• Shea Shown, 20, and Jason Sarno, 24
• Rachael Thornton, 27, and Logan Garner, 29
• Lisa Poulos, 33, and Marc Ewart, 35
• Angela Davis, 42, and Paul Altmeyer, 49
• Aviu Lopez, 46, and Heriberto Martinez, 47
• Francine Onley, 19, and Noah Taylor, 21
• Jennifer Daugherty, 39, and Christopher Jones, 30
• Kimberly Barton, 28, and Dustin Brondyke, 30
• Katie Lake, 25, and Benjamin Howard, 26
