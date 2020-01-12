• Stacy Griffin, 50, and Kristopher Bretz, 54
• Anna Longmire, 21, and Corey Willis, 25
• Shannon Delozier, 48, and Robert Boyle Jr., 48
• Amy Cornett, 40, and Jeremy Royal, 42
• Molly Ellis, 29, and Jacob Andriakos, 30
• Ariel Aud, 21, and Dakota Edge, 24
• Chelsea Stiff, 26, and Jared Williams, 29
• Anna Kirby, 76, and Carlton Earhart Jr., 69
• Cody Marin, 37, and Chauncey Amos, 35
