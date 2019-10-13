• Tracy Collins, 42, and Joe Bowlds, 44
• Tammy Hoyt, 40, and Timothy Scalf, 41
• Troy Duncan, 45, and Joseph Mayfield, 56
• Leah Emberton, 29, and Aaron Russelburg, 36
• Hannah Bennigfield, 21, and Joshua Fuller, 34
• Amber South, 40, and Michael Selby, 41
• Tabatha Payne, 24, and Luke Camp, 26
• Anna Kirby, 76, and Carlton Earhart, 69
• Katelyn Moore, 25, and Nicholas McCosh, 36
• Heather Viles, 28, and Steffan Johnson, 25
• Mary Miller, 59, and Ronnie Rice, 65
• Candie McHone, 37, and Andrew Reynolds, 34
• Megan Meny, 27, and Bradley Mattingly, 31
• Taylor Sevy, 24, and Jesse Thompson, 23
• Katelyn Orth, 26, and Madison Fulkerson, 32
• Kassy Allison, 30, and Matthew Armstrong, 35
• Veletta Ogaz, 47, and William Beatty, 48
• Jillian Calhoun, 26, and Tyler Phillips, 27
• Kimberly Nesmith, 26, and Billy Johnson, 26
• Maria De Leon Perez, 31, and Artemio Roblero, 38
• Kealey Decker, 29, and Kyle Harris, 40
• Anissa Fleming, 29, and Brantley Hoover, 27
• Kaeley Gilliam, 24, and Kyle Mills, 27
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.