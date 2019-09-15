• Rebecca Evans, 57, and Andrew Armstrong, 51
• Shirley Dockery, 66, and Roy Barnett, 68
• Kayla Sumner, 23, and Corey Gilliam, 29
• Erica May, 31, and Joseph Tapp, 35
• Alma Landero Luna, 18, and Joseph Tapia, 18
• Leah Lasher, 25, and Nicholas Hawkins, 28
• Latalia Ogisi, 33, and Cody Holder, 36
• Sarah Bowman, 26, and Jordan Stepp, 28
• Raysha Wilkerson, 29, and Larry Maxwell, 37
• Chelsea Edge, 20, and Dakota Detty, 22
• Angel Curtis, 42, and Timothy Bennett, 44
• Michaela Callis, 26, and Jarod Simon, 43
• Amanda Wooten, 42, and Travis Ralph, 37
• Lauren Reynolds, 23, and Tyler Isbill, 25
• Laminda Therber, 25, and Thomas Goodman, 25
• Rachel McDaniel, 32, and James O’Bryan, 33
• Natosha Davis, 37, and Nikolaos Tekos, 42
• Marlena Martin, 22, and Steven Gagne, 31
• Sara Legge, 42, and Christopher Henning, 47
• Taylor Sullivan, 24, and Mitchell Owens, 26
• Ciesaley Nugent, 23, and Jonathon Barnett, 23
• Jennifer Murphy, 42, and Billy Curtis, 46
• Madison Taylor, 23, and Logan Hamilton, 26
