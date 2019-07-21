• Katie Shepherd, 32, and Michael Whitworth, 35
• Patrice Collins, 51, and Matthew Coomes, 50
• Ashley Lewis, 36, and Byron Preston, 36
• Madeline Rumage, 22, and Brandon Cecil, 23
• Bayli Boling, 24, and Ethan Stone, 26
• Pamela Tudor, 69, and Danny Word, 70
• Geanine Trevlyn, 29, and Brandon Johnson, 25
• Emily Youngman, 36, and Johnny Hampton, 37
• Pray Meh, 21, and Htwa Reh, 24
• Ryan Russelburg, 33, and Brandon Lanham, 28
• Ashley Herrick, 28, and Robert Harris, 35
