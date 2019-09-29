• Kadence Alvey, 23, and Ryan Embry, 26
• Tracy Berry, 51, and Robert Riherd, 62
• Michelle Roberts, 32, and Tyler Johnson, 34
• Amanda Richards, 25, and Jacob Lanham, 25
• Kimberly Hazelwood, 53, and Joseph Mattingly, 51
• Kimberly Millay, 45, and Jon Wells, 47
• Tamera Buzzard, 22, and Johnathon Poynter, 23
• Mary Chung, 68, and Richard Huff, 52
• Jessie Mattingly, 24, and Garett Horsley, 25
• Rebekah Cook, 22, and Joshua Elder, 28
• Kung Aung, 35, and La San, 35
• Brandi Berry, 22, and Jacob Melton, 25
• Jessica Walden, 25, and Dustin Cole, 24
• Linda Brown, 75, and Adrian Bambini, 76
• Jasmine King, 22, and Jarret Puett, 22
