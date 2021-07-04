• Madison Edge, 24, and Brett Carper, 26
• Brittany Thorpe, 31, and Charles Blair, 40
• Heather Ambs, 21, and Russell Reynolds, 22
• Natasha Wells, 22, and Blake Payne, 21
• Alissa Gable, 27, and Bennett Reichard, 27
• Autumn Thompson, 22, and Robert Cummings III, 21
• Tricia Junk, 46, and Melvin Washington, 48
• Kristin Pender, 26, and Justin Moseley, 26
• Fara Wells, 29, and Salvador Cruz, 24
• Michelle Bohannon, 55, and Gerald Tindall, 55
• Alexis Storm, 26, and Gregory Diefenbach, 34
• Jacqualine Crafton, 30, and Richard Charles, 30
• Kamelya Jones, 18, and Christian Wilson, 22
• Willene Husk, 61, and Barry Mattingly, 67
• Nicefora Jimenez, 46, and Jesus Morales, 44
• Kaitlin Stallins, 29, and Daniel Long, 30
• Alisabeth Douglas, 31, and John Vanover, 30
