The following marriage licenses were recorded from April 20 through April 27:
• Carissa Renee Nantz, 32, and Curt Daniel Dunaway, 36
• Sydney Gabrielle Tignor, 27, and Braden Matthew Johnson, 23
• Amanda Sue Sprouls, 42, and Michael Lee Wilhite, 43
• Laura Michelle Kumar, 42, and Charles Lynn Miles, 44
• Kenlee Elizabeth Desmond, 22, and Elijah Ian Probus, 22
• Samantha Jean Martindale, 37, and Marc Cristian Bowlds, 30
• Rita Jean Benzel, 42, and Michael Wayne Jones, Jr., 42
• Meredith Ann Shock, 36, and Daniel Riley Scranton, 36
• Sha Shi Kue, 25, and Win Aung, 29
• Alivia Faith Thomas, 21, and Robert Darlynn Ricketts, 21
• Amanda Marie Taylor, 40, and Tia Le Shea Johnson, 38
• Jessica Lynn Mutters, 26, and Ryan Christopher Morales, 26
• Abby Nicole Murphy, 19, and Brian Keith Kendall II, 21
• Larkin McKenzie Carman, 26, and William Robert O’Flynn, 27
• Kimberly Kaye Griffin, 44, and Edward Lee Gillim, Jr., 41
• Damaris Velazquez Cruz, 22, and Daniel Alfaro Ramirez, 27
• Connie Sue Gentry, 44, and Nicholas Owen Smeathers, 42
