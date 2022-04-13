The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mateo A. Rojas, 18, of the 1200 block of West First Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Stephen J. Reed, 45, of the 600 block of Orchard Street was charged Monday with theft of identity.
• Nothing was listed stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1500 block of East 19th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A Chevrolet Silverado sustained vandalism damage when it was struck with eggs Monday in the 4600 block of Kentucky 81.
• A cemetery in the 3700 block of Kentucky 764 sustained vandalism damage Monday.
