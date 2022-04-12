The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• John R. Williams, 55, of the 1200 block of West 12th Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Pontiac Firebird and a Chevrolet S-10 worth a total of $3,900 were reported stolen Friday from the 500 block of East 20th Street.
• A gas grill, TV wall mount, pots and pans, a weed eater and a shop vac were reported stolen Friday from a rental storage facility in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• An Audi A6 sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Saturday in the 1700 block of Anderson Alley.
• A motor vehicle license plate was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 3200 block of Highland Pointe Drive.
• A catalytic converter worth $1,100 was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle in the 600 block of Jed Place.
• Three carton of cigarettes worth $212 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at Vic’c Tobacco and Food Mart, 1104 Frederica St.
• Cash worth $2,000 and a television were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue
• Cash worth $2,908 were reported stolen Friday from Family Dollar, 1828 Triplett St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Johnnie W. McDonald, 52, of Nashville, Tennessee was charged Sunday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
Kentucky State Police
• Zachary R. Tipton, 49, of the 4300 block of Kentucky 142 was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• David M. Wakefield, 25, of the 2400 block of Southtown Boulevard was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property (firearm).
