The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ernest T. Coons, 42, of the 3900 block of Bourdeaux Loop was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Randi J. Cantrell, 29, of the 600 block of St. Ann Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kobe L. Smith, 19, of the 700 block of Elm Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree criminal mischief and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• A vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Tuesday from the 400 block of West Fourth Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Vehicles were broken into and items including a gun holster and ammunition were reported stolen Tuesday in the first block of Stone Creek Park. The items were recovered.
• A handgun was reported stolen Tuesday from the 600 block of Greenbriar Drive. The theft is believed to have occurred in February.
• Power tools and copper wire were reported stolen Tuesday from a shop building in the 8700 block of Short Station Road.
