The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Billy E. Fowler, 28, of the 1400 block of West Third Street was charged Thursday with first-degree strangulation, first-degree unlawful imprisonment and second-degree assault.
• Brandon S. Stinnett, 42, of Livermore was charged Thursday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Mark A. Turner, 31, homeless, was charged Wednesday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
• Robin Clark, 52, of the 3600 block of Jefferson Street was charged Wednesday with fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000.
• A refrigerator and an electric stove were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 1700 block of Virginia Court.
