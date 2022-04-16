The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dah Dah, 34, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher D. McKenzie, 30, of the 1200 block of Hutch Lane was charged Friday with with trafficking in marijuana (more than five pounds).
• Thomas H. Williams, 24, of the 3100 block of Deer Trail was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Robbie L. McClure, 27, of Utica was charged Thursday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer) and first-degree fleeing/evading police.
Kentucky State Police
• Andre L. Palmer, 51, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher M. Roby, 18, of Lewisport was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
