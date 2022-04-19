The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dmitry Kontarovich, 40, of Louisville was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Johnathan R. Embry, 32, of the 4100 block of Rudy Martin Drive was charged Sunday with second-degree arson and first-degree criminal mischief.
• James Stowers, 58, of the 1200 block of East Byers Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A bag and contents worth $100 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle in the 2500 block of Westwood Avenue.
• Prescription drugs worth $300 were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 2100 block of Churchill Court.
• A mailed package containing a cellphone worth $80 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive.
• A handgun was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2200 block of Pensive Court.
• Playground flooring material sustained $5,000 in vandalism damage Sunday in the 100 block of Veterans Boulevard.
• A handgun and a rifle worth $800 were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 2600 block of South Cherokee Drive.
• Two computers, a TV and a hard drive of undetermined value were reported stolen Wednesday in a burglary in the 500 block of Crittenden Street. The burglary is believed to have taken place April 4.
• A catalytic converter worth $1,400 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle in the 5100 block of Frederica St.
• Nothing was taken in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 2500 block of Lancaster Avenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.