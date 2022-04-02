The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
•Skyler Roberts, 27, of the 2000
block of Arlington Park Drive was
charged Thursday with driving under the
influence.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with first-degree sexual abuse and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with tampering with physical evidence.
• A handgun worth $220 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2400 block of Tamarack Road.
