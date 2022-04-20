The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Monday with second-degree burglary. A second juvenile was charged with second-degree burglary and attempted second-degree burglary.
• A juvenile was charged Friday with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
• A lawn mower worth $60 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2800 block of Wayside Drive West.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 12:26 p.m. Monday in the 1100 block of East Parrish Avenue. They were a car driven by Gloria D. Gregory, 47, of the 3100 block of Allen Street and a car driven by Joelle M. Barnett, 55, of the 3200 block of Chickasaw Drive. Barnett was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Bryan E. Crabtree, 48, of Russellville was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000.
• Tools and power tools worth $1,925 were reported stolen Monday from Henry’s Plumbing and Air Conditioning, 4080 Vincent Station Road.
