The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nathan A. Geil, 41, of the 100 block of Tennyson Drive was charged Tuesday with theft by deception over $1K.
• Matthew Lopez, 19, address unknown, was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 3400 block of Wandering Lane.
• Two catalytic converters worth $700 were reported stolen Tuesday from Don Moore GMC, Buick, Cadillac, 3232 Villa Point.
• Firearms worth $400 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 2400 block of Twenty Grand Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Trent Knight, 36, of Calhoun was charged Tuesday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Kentucky State Police
• Jimmy D. Chrisler, 46, of the 500 block of Glenn Court was charged first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
